Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

2/6/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/3/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. 4,910,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,152,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 55.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

