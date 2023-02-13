Analysts’ Downgrades for February 13th (AAP, BFSAF, BTDPY, CAT, CF, CHD, CNFR, CPRI, CS, EGAN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Mkm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $1.40 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.30.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 975 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $188.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 3,000 ($36.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,900 ($34.86).

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.50.

