Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

