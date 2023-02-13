Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.54. 953,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,537. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $182.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

