Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.