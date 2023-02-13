Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 301,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

