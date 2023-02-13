American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Stock Price Down 4%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.32. 81,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 688,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.97.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.