American Lithium (AMLI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.33 billion $2.55 billion -6.54

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 822 2097 2716 87 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.67%. Given American Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Lithium competitors beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

