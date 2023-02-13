American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

AEO stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

