Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.37

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $165,035,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 847,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 335,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

