Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALTUW opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.