Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $39.33.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.