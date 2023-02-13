Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in January

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.2 days.

Alsea Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Alsea has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.50.

Get Alsea alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Alsea

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.