Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $121.30 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

