Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,109 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners comprises about 2.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 212,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

