ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. ALLETE comprises 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of ALLETE worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

