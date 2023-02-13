Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.12

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 1074170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

