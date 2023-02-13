Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.32. Allakos shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 130,177 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Allakos Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

About Allakos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allakos by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

