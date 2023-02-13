Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.32. Allakos shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 130,177 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
Allakos Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.
Institutional Trading of Allakos
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
