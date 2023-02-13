Alithya Group (ALYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

