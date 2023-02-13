Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $317.41 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $529.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

