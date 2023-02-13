Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $98.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00080552 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059953 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009939 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024618 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,648,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,449,843 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.
