Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $98.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00080552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024618 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,648,002 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,449,843 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

