Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $98.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $98.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00080782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00060240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,648,244 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,450,086 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

