Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $165.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

