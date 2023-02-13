Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $180.00.

2/2/2023 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7 %

ARE stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.77. 32,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

