Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKRTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF remained flat at $3.59 during trading on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

