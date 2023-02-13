AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.23

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 68225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

AGF.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$272,681.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

