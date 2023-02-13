Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Affirm Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.52 on Friday. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last 90 days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

