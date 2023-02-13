Adshares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $332,115.06 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and $332,115.06 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,605 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

