Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.77 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005293 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $301,402.52 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002008 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,605 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.