Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.

ADNT stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adient by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

