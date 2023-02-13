Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

