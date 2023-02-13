ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.