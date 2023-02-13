ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

