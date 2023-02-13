Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Up 85.7% in January

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Chris Schelling purchased 819,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,712,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

