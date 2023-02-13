Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

