Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.08. The company had a trading volume of 133,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.36. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

