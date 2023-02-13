Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,028,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.96 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.36.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.