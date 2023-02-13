abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,856. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

