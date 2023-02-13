Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,209. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

