Abingworth LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Abingworth LLP cut its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821,096 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Abingworth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abingworth LLP owned 0.15% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

