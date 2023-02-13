ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $354.45 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $354.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010629 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $284.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

