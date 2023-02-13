AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.57. 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,554. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $269.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.