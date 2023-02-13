AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

