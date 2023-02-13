A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 130.8% in January

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZ stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

