912,490 Shares in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.87% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onion Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OG remained flat at $0.12 on Monday. 8,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,801. Onion Global Limited has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Onion Global Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

