9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 254.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 35.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 4.9 %

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $2.32 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.