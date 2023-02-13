7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.47 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00016039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $56.26 million and $29,634.18 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00424006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,086.76 or 0.28089573 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.49295535 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,376.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

