77,850 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Price Performance

About Plug Power

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,063. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.