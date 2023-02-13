500,000 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.44% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,029. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

