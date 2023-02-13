3,503 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 161,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,238. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

