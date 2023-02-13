2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Update

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,028,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter.

2U Stock Up 8.2 %

About 2U

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 465,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

